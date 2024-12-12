Unveiling the Dark Corners of Journalism: Manoj Bajpayee in Despatch

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has declared 'New Delhi Times', a 1986 film, as the unrivaled depiction of journalism in Indian cinema. However, his latest venture, 'Despatch', promises to dive even deeper into the murky waters of investigative journalism.

Directed by Kanu Behl, the film follows crime journalist Joy Bag, portrayed by Bajpayee, as he navigates a treacherous investigation that threatens his life. The movie, premiering on ZEE5, aims to shed light on the dangerous and complex nature of journalism.

Bajpayee adds that 'Despatch' will also explore the shift from print to digital media, set in a backdrop of transition where journalists grapple with new challenges. Featuring a stellar cast, the film has already made its mark at prestigious international film festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)