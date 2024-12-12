Left Menu

Unveiling the Dark Corners of Journalism: Manoj Bajpayee in Despatch

Manoj Bajpayee discusses his new film 'Despatch', which explores the perilous world of investigative journalism. The film, directed by Kanu Behl, aims to capture the intricacies of a journalist's life, highlighting the transition from print to digital media and the accompanying personal and professional struggles.

Unveiling the Dark Corners of Journalism: Manoj Bajpayee in Despatch
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has declared 'New Delhi Times', a 1986 film, as the unrivaled depiction of journalism in Indian cinema. However, his latest venture, 'Despatch', promises to dive even deeper into the murky waters of investigative journalism.

Directed by Kanu Behl, the film follows crime journalist Joy Bag, portrayed by Bajpayee, as he navigates a treacherous investigation that threatens his life. The movie, premiering on ZEE5, aims to shed light on the dangerous and complex nature of journalism.

Bajpayee adds that 'Despatch' will also explore the shift from print to digital media, set in a backdrop of transition where journalists grapple with new challenges. Featuring a stellar cast, the film has already made its mark at prestigious international film festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

