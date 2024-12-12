Left Menu

Controversial Ritual Sparks Debate in Haridwar

Seers in Haridwar, led by Yeti Narasinghanand Giri, initiated a controversial 'Maha Yagya' aiming to oppose 'Islamic Jihadists.' The event, part of a broader anti-Muslim rhetoric, invites the Sanatan community's participation, and is scheduled to conclude on December 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:12 IST
In Haridwar, a 'Maha Yagya' ritual commenced at Bhairav Ghat under the auspices of the Sripanchdashnam Juna Akhara, aimed at opposing 'Islamic Jihadists.'

The ritual, which has stirred controversy, is orchestrated by Yeti Narasinghanand Giri, known for his inflammatory remarks against the Muslim community.

Scheduled to conclude on December 21, the event has invited participation from Sanatan believers, stirring discussions around its intent and implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

