Controversial Ritual Sparks Debate in Haridwar

In Haridwar, a 'Maha Yagya' ritual commenced at Bhairav Ghat under the auspices of the Sripanchdashnam Juna Akhara, aimed at opposing 'Islamic Jihadists.'

The ritual, which has stirred controversy, is orchestrated by Yeti Narasinghanand Giri, known for his inflammatory remarks against the Muslim community.

Scheduled to conclude on December 21, the event has invited participation from Sanatan believers, stirring discussions around its intent and implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)