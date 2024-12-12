Dick Van Dyke Rescued by Neighbors During Franklin Fire Ordeal

Emmy Award-winning actor Dick Van Dyke revealed a dramatic escape during the Franklin Fire in Malibu, Southern California, crediting his neighbors for saving him as he struggled to leave his home. Approaching his 99th birthday, Van Dyke shared the harrowing experience on the 'Today' show, as reported by Variety.

The Franklin Fire erupted in Malibu, burning over 4,000 acres and forcing widespread evacuations, including power outages. Van Dyke, famed for his role in Mary Poppins, recounted, "It was coming from the hill, you could see it. I was trying to crawl to the car... I couldn't get up." Three neighbors came to his aid, later extinguishing a small fire in his guest house.

The evacuation included Van Dyke, his wife Arlene Silver, and their pets. Post-evacuation, Van Dyke assured his fans of his safety via Facebook, although there were concerns about their cat, Bobo, who was missing initially. The Mary Poppins star later confirmed Bobo was found healthy, adding that celebrities Mira Sorvino and Cher also had to evacuate.

(With inputs from agencies.)