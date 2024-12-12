Left Menu

Dick Van Dyke Rescued by Neighbors During Franklin Fire Ordeal

American actor Dick Van Dyke shared a dramatic escape story as neighbors rescued him during Malibu's Franklin Fire. As he nears his 99th birthday, Van Dyke recounted the ordeal on the 'Today' show. Despite losing his cat temporarily, he assured fans of his safety via social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:58 IST
Actor Dick Van Dyke (Image source: Instagram/@official_dick_van_dyke). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Emmy Award-winning actor Dick Van Dyke revealed a dramatic escape during the Franklin Fire in Malibu, Southern California, crediting his neighbors for saving him as he struggled to leave his home. Approaching his 99th birthday, Van Dyke shared the harrowing experience on the 'Today' show, as reported by Variety.

The Franklin Fire erupted in Malibu, burning over 4,000 acres and forcing widespread evacuations, including power outages. Van Dyke, famed for his role in Mary Poppins, recounted, "It was coming from the hill, you could see it. I was trying to crawl to the car... I couldn't get up." Three neighbors came to his aid, later extinguishing a small fire in his guest house.

The evacuation included Van Dyke, his wife Arlene Silver, and their pets. Post-evacuation, Van Dyke assured his fans of his safety via Facebook, although there were concerns about their cat, Bobo, who was missing initially. The Mary Poppins star later confirmed Bobo was found healthy, adding that celebrities Mira Sorvino and Cher also had to evacuate.

Latest News

