Junjun: Shanghai's Playful Bear Cub Captivates Crowds

Junjun, an 11-month-old bear cub at a Shanghai zoo, enchants visitors with playful antics akin to a puppy. Born as the first offspring of his parents, he's hand-reared and enjoys toys and favorite foods. His popularity has surged online, drawing crowds eager to see him in action.

Updated: 13-12-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 11:45 IST
Shanghai's zoo is seeing an influx of visitors, all eager to witness the antics of Junjun, an 11-month-old bear cub. Famed for his playful behavior, Junjun enjoys frolicking with his favorite toys, including a beloved tyre, drawing comparisons to a playful puppy.

Despite chilly December weekdays often finding the zoo quiet, Junjun's outdoor enclosure is a hub of excitement. Gathered fans marvel at his fluffy coat and spirited moves, admiring the charm that likens him to Duffy, the Disney teddy bear character.

His keeper, Yang Junjie, notes that Junjun's liveliness has captivated audiences both at the zoo and online. Hand-reared and pampered with his favorite treats, Junjun's playful nature remains a magnet for visitors, making him an unexpected social media sensation.

