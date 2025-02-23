Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Bandhavgarh: Tiger Cub Found Dead

A tragic incident unfolded in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, where a young tiger cub, aged 8-10 months, was found dead. Officials suspect another big cat as the culprit. The carcass was disposed of following NTCA guidelines after a post-mortem examination.

Updated: 23-02-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 20:49 IST
A tragic discovery was made in the core area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Sunday. A young tiger cub, estimated to be between 8 to 10 months old, was found dead.

Swasti Shri Jain, Khitauli Range Officer, reported that the cub was discovered with a broken neck, suggesting that it may have been killed by a larger big cat.

Following an official post-mortem examination, the cub's carcass was disposed of in accordance with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

