Tragic Loss in Bandhavgarh: Tiger Cub Found Dead

A tragic discovery was made in the core area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Sunday. A young tiger cub, estimated to be between 8 to 10 months old, was found dead.

Swasti Shri Jain, Khitauli Range Officer, reported that the cub was discovered with a broken neck, suggesting that it may have been killed by a larger big cat.

Following an official post-mortem examination, the cub's carcass was disposed of in accordance with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)