Telangana Turmoil: Arrest of Allu Arjun Sparks Political Controversy

Political uproar in Telangana follows the controversial arrest of Telugu film star Allu Arjun, who was taken into custody amid allegations of police mishandling. The arrest, linked to the tragic death of a fan at a film premiere, has been condemned by various political leaders.

BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticized the ruling Congress for disrespecting a figure of Allu Arjun's stature, labeling the treatment as 'disgraceful.' He highlighted the government's failure to manage the crowd during the film's release, attributing the tragedy to poor planning.

BRS's K T Rama Rao joined in condemning the arrest as a sign of insecurity within the Congress. He stressed that Allu Arjun and his fans deserve more respect, insisting the blame should not fall on the star for issues arising from the government's missteps.

