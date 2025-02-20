Congress Demands Clarity Amid Trump-India Voter Turnout Funding Controversy

The contentious remarks by US President Donald Trump regarding USAID funding in India have taken the political spotlight. Trump's questioning of a USD 21 million allocation aimed at improving voter turnout in India has prompted the Indian National Congress to demand a government-issued white paper outlining USAID's historical financial engagements with Indian institutions.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh dismissed Trump's comments as 'nonsensical', emphasizing the need for transparency in foreign funding. Ramesh highlighted that USAID has been active since its inception in 1961, and detailed insights into its activities in India are overdue, given the current controversy.

The controversy unfolds as part of a broader debate on international funding, with similar projects involving Bangladesh and Nepal being canceled by the Department of Government Efficiency. The debate raises questions about fiscal priorities and foreign aid efficacy, challenging both US and Indian stakeholders.

