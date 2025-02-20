Left Menu

Congress Demands Clarity Amid Trump-India Voter Turnout Funding Controversy

The Indian National Congress is urging the government to publish a white paper regarding USAID's funding following controversial remarks from US President Donald Trump. Trump questioned the allocation of USD 21 million for voter turnout in India, sparking a demand for transparency on historical USAID support in the country.

New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:00 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The contentious remarks by US President Donald Trump regarding USAID funding in India have taken the political spotlight. Trump's questioning of a USD 21 million allocation aimed at improving voter turnout in India has prompted the Indian National Congress to demand a government-issued white paper outlining USAID's historical financial engagements with Indian institutions.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh dismissed Trump's comments as 'nonsensical', emphasizing the need for transparency in foreign funding. Ramesh highlighted that USAID has been active since its inception in 1961, and detailed insights into its activities in India are overdue, given the current controversy.

The controversy unfolds as part of a broader debate on international funding, with similar projects involving Bangladesh and Nepal being canceled by the Department of Government Efficiency. The debate raises questions about fiscal priorities and foreign aid efficacy, challenging both US and Indian stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

