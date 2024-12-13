Left Menu

Digital Empowerment: AI Chatbot Revolutionizes Maha Kumbh 2025

The Indian government has launched an AI-powered chatbot to assist pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. The chatbot, developed under the 'Digital Mahakumbh' vision, provides multilingual support, navigation, and cultural insights, ensuring a seamless and safe experience for the festival's expected 400 million attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:05 IST
Digital Empowerment: AI Chatbot Revolutionizes Maha Kumbh 2025
  • Country:
  • India

As anticipation builds for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, the government, on Friday, unveiled an AI-powered chatbot to assist the influx of pilgrims. Designed for a seamless experience, the chatbot delivers real-time support, resonating with the 'Digital Mahakumbh' vision, and is available in multiple languages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spearheaded the launch. Developed by Prayagraj Mela Authority in conjunction with UPDESCO and hosted on Ola's Krutrim open-source LLM, the chatbot, Kumbh Sah'AI'yak, acts as a 24/7 guide offering navigation, historical insights, and cultural knowledge.

In tune with strong privacy measures, the chatbot aims at enriching visitor experience in the Maha Kumbh Mela, which is expected to see 400 million attendees between January 13 and February 26, 2025. The initiative underscores India's strides towards digital autonomy and technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024