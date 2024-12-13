Digital Empowerment: AI Chatbot Revolutionizes Maha Kumbh 2025
The Indian government has launched an AI-powered chatbot to assist pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. The chatbot, developed under the 'Digital Mahakumbh' vision, provides multilingual support, navigation, and cultural insights, ensuring a seamless and safe experience for the festival's expected 400 million attendees.
As anticipation builds for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, the government, on Friday, unveiled an AI-powered chatbot to assist the influx of pilgrims. Designed for a seamless experience, the chatbot delivers real-time support, resonating with the 'Digital Mahakumbh' vision, and is available in multiple languages.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spearheaded the launch. Developed by Prayagraj Mela Authority in conjunction with UPDESCO and hosted on Ola's Krutrim open-source LLM, the chatbot, Kumbh Sah'AI'yak, acts as a 24/7 guide offering navigation, historical insights, and cultural knowledge.
In tune with strong privacy measures, the chatbot aims at enriching visitor experience in the Maha Kumbh Mela, which is expected to see 400 million attendees between January 13 and February 26, 2025. The initiative underscores India's strides towards digital autonomy and technological advancement.
