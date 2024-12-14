Allu Arjun Released from Jail Amid Legal Drama Following Stampede Tragedy

Actor Allu Arjun found himself at the center of a legal storm following his arrest connected to a tragic incident at the premiere of his film in Hyderabad, which saw the death of a woman in a stampede. Despite being granted bail by the Telangana High Court, procedural delays led to Arjun spending a night in jail before his release on Saturday morning.

His release came after his legal team challenged the delay in implementing the court's decision. Arjun expressed gratitude for the support from his followers and reiterated his condolences to the victim's family, stating his commitment to cooperating with the legal process.

The actor's arrest had stirred significant attention and prompted increased security around his residence. As legal proceedings continue, Arjun has pledged support to the victim's family and emphasized his trust and respect for the judicial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)