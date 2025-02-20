Supreme Court Denies Bail to Politician Arun Gawli
The Supreme Court has denied bail to Arun Gawli, a gangster-turned-politician serving life imprisonment for the 2007 murder of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar. Despite claims of compliance with remission policies, Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran upheld the Bombay High Court's decision to reject Gawli's bail.
The Supreme Court denied bail on Thursday to gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar in 2007.
Gawli, who claims adherence to the 2006 remission policy, had his plea rejected by a bench consisting of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran, which backed the Bombay High Court's earlier decision.
Despite being granted a 28-day furlough in January by the Nagpur bench of the High Court, Gawli's continued efforts for release were thwarted by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons, Nagpur. Gawli's rise to prominence began in Byculla's Dagdi Chawl, with a political career highlighted by an MLA stint from the Chinchpokli seat in Mumbai from 2004 to 2009.
