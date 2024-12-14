Entertainment Scoop: Labor Violations, Arrests, and Industry Shake-ups

Entertainment news takes a dramatic turn as Netflix's 'Love is Blind' producers face accusations of violating U.S. labor laws. The National Labor Relations Board claims misclassification of cast members as 'participants' to avoid legal employee benefits.

In corporate shifts, Warner Bros Discovery restructures by splitting cable TV operations from streaming and studio sectors. This strategic move positions the company favorably for potential deals as cable subscriptions dwindle.

In celebrity news, South Indian actor Allu Arjun was arrested in connection to a fan's tragic death at his film's premiere, highlighting the intensity of celebrity influence in regional cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)