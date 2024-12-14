Behind the Scenes with Bollywood's First Family: Asha Rani Singh's Journey

Asha Rani Singh, a veteran junior artist, reflects on her extensive career alongside Bollywood's prominent Kapoor family. Having worked with legends like Prithviraj Kapoor and Raj Kapoor, Singh recounts memories of mutual respect from the iconic filmmaker and his inclusive work environment on set.

Singh shares insights about Raj Kapoor's production practices, highlighting how he engaged junior artists in film evaluations, seeking genuine feedback from them. She describes Kapoor as a visionary director who valued every team member's contribution, emphasizing his respectful and nurturing approach towards women in the industry.

Even though she faced challenges on set, Kapoor's supportive nature fostered a collaborative atmosphere. Asha Rani Singh's career spanned collaborations with other Kapoor family members, reinforcing a legacy of warmth and professionalism that defined her experiences in Bollywood. Her cherished role as Kareena Kapoor's grandmother in 'Refugee' marks a full circle of her relationship with the Kapoor dynasty.

