Kannada Film Industry: A Call to Action Amidst Political Engagement

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, known for his 'rustic' communication style, urges the Kannada film industry to thrive, addressing the need for industry participation in cultural and water protests. Despite criticism, he affirms his intentions are well-meaning, emphasizing the responsibility to support and protect the Kannada film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:32 IST
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid address on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar called upon the Kannada film industry to leverage its recent successes and continue its forward momentum. Acknowledging potential misinterpretations, he insisted his comments, though harsh, are meant to encourage industry growth and sustainability.

Reacting to BJP's critique of his tone, Shivakumar explained that his directness stems from his candid nature, often described as 'bande' or 'the rock' in media circles. He drew parallels to cinema icons like Rajkumar, urging film professionals to engage in socio-political issues, such as the Mekedatu protest.

While addressing dissent from within the industry, Shivakumar noted participation from non-Congress figures in protests and emphasized the collective responsibility to champion industry interests. The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted plans to host the IIFA awards next year, aiming to elevate Kannada cinema's global presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

