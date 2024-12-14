Left Menu

Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Pune Book Festival 2024

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Pune Book Festival 2024 at Fergusson College, featuring over 600 stalls. He expressed optimism about public attendance. Additionally, he addressed concerns about a demolition notice for a temple in Mumbai and discussed possible cabinet expansion.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, officially opened the Pune Book Festival 2024 at Fergusson College on Saturday, marking a significant event in the state's cultural calendar. The festival, this year, boasts more than 600 book stalls, reflecting its growing popularity.

Fadnavis emphasized the importance of such cultural events in promoting reading and literature. He noted the enthusiastic response from Punekars last year and expressed his pleasure at the anticipated attendance this year. The festival is seen as a crucial step in fostering a reading culture in Maharashtra's cultural capital.

In response to a demolition notice issued to a Hanuman temple in Mumbai's Dadar by the railways, Fadnavis assured that the issue would be addressed with a resolution in line with the rules. He also hinted at a potential cabinet expansion, promising more information soon.

