Peshawar Celebrates 100th Birth Anniversary of Cinematic Icon Raj Kapoor

Peshawar marked the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor at Kapoor House. The event highlighted Peshawar's historical ties to Indian cinema, with a focus on the restoration of Kapoor's and Dilip Kumar's ancestral homes. Cultural enthusiasts, led by a notable gathering, celebrated Kapoor's lasting impact on film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 15-12-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 11:07 IST
In Peshawar, cultural enthusiasts and film aficionados came together on Saturday at the historic Kapoor House to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of eminent Bollywood filmmaker and actor, Raj Kapoor.

The event, underscoring Peshawar's deep connection to cinematic history, featured a cake-cutting ceremony to honor the legacy of Kapoor, recognized as one of Indian cinema's most influential figures.

The World Bank's announcement of funds for restoring the ancestral homes of Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar further highlighted the significance of preserving these cultural landmarks. The event, organized by the Cultural Heritage Council and the Directorate of Archaeology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, called for grander celebrations to honor Kapoor's Pakistani roots and his enduring cinematic legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

