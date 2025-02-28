Call for Urgent Restoration of Bhagat Singh's Statue in Delhi Park

Malviya Nagar BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay brought attention to the damaged statue of revolutionary leader Bhagat Singh during an ongoing Assembly session, urging its immediate restoration.

Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa reassured both Upadhyay and the assembly that restoring the statue, located in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park, Malviya Nagar, was a priority.

Upadhyay criticized the previous AAP government's inaction, pointing out that the statue had remained broken for three years without any repair efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)