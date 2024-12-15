Revealed: The Unseen and Unsettling Private Images of Bashar Assad

Bizarre and personal photographs of ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad have surfaced from his deserted residences, triggering widespread ridicule among Syrians who have long faced persecution for criticizing his rule.

The images, allegedly discovered in photo albums from Assad's lavish homes in Damascus and Aleppo, depict an unflattering portrait of Bashar and his iron-fisted father, Hafez Assad, dismantling the meticulously maintained public persona the family had projected for decades.

The unbecoming images of Assad in various states of undress and unconventional scenarios, shared widely on social media, have turned into an object of mockery. For many Syrians, subjected to imprisonment, displacement, and oppression under the Assad regime, the photos represent a blend of spectacle and cathartic release.

(With inputs from agencies.)