An Evening of Opulence: Central Park Estates' Luxurious Soirée at Bellavista Residences

Central Park Estates, a Premier real estate developer in Gurugram and part of the Bakshi Group, hosted a luxurious soirée at Bellavista Residences. The event, in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrows and RedBeryl, epitomized fine living and brought together an exclusive guest list to experience ultimate elegance against Bellavista's backdrop.

The meticulously curated evening showcased the Bellavista Residences' sample apartment, representing sophisticated living with impeccable design and world-class amenities. Attendees also witnessed the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet's automotive excellence, participating in test drives of the S-Class and GLE AMG, immersing themselves in power and innovation.

A mesmerizing Sufi performance by the Afreen Group set the tone, complemented by a gourmet selection of culinary delights. Mr. Vikram Singh, President of Central Park Estates, emphasized that the soirée exemplified luxury as an experience, marking the beginning of a series of exclusive engagements that set new standards in experiential living.

