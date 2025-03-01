CFU Urges Global Action Against Uyghur Oppression During Ramadan

The Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU) has issued a clarion call for international action to support Uyghur Muslims facing extreme restrictions on religious freedom and an ongoing genocide by the Chinese government. A new CFU report reveals the Chinese Communist Party's draconian crackdown on Islamic practices among Uyghurs, labeling them as 'religious extremism'.

The Chinese regime subjects Uyghur Muslims to brutal religious persecution, forced labor, and mass incarceration as part of this genocidal campaign. Recent forced deportations from Thailand underscore China's relentless pursuit of Uyghurs beyond its borders, according to CFU.

Persecution intensifies during Ramadan, with Uyghurs penalized for fasting or practicing their faith. Mosques are converted into cafes or tourist sites, erasing Uyghur religious identity. CFU stresses the urgency of rallying international support and highlights the destruction of 16,000 mosques, urging a global stand against China's oppressive policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)