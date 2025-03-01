Left Menu

CFU Urges Global Action Against Uyghur Oppression During Ramadan

The Campaign for Uyghurs calls for global intervention against China's persecution of Uyghur Muslims, highlighting severe restrictions on religious freedom and human rights violations. The organization urges immediate action from governments, human rights defenders, and the Muslim community while planning a social media campaign to increase awareness during Ramadan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 14:52 IST
CFU Urges Global Action Against Uyghur Oppression During Ramadan
Representative Image (Image Credit: X/@CUyghurs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU) has issued a clarion call for international action to support Uyghur Muslims facing extreme restrictions on religious freedom and an ongoing genocide by the Chinese government. A new CFU report reveals the Chinese Communist Party's draconian crackdown on Islamic practices among Uyghurs, labeling them as 'religious extremism'.

The Chinese regime subjects Uyghur Muslims to brutal religious persecution, forced labor, and mass incarceration as part of this genocidal campaign. Recent forced deportations from Thailand underscore China's relentless pursuit of Uyghurs beyond its borders, according to CFU.

Persecution intensifies during Ramadan, with Uyghurs penalized for fasting or practicing their faith. Mosques are converted into cafes or tourist sites, erasing Uyghur religious identity. CFU stresses the urgency of rallying international support and highlights the destruction of 16,000 mosques, urging a global stand against China's oppressive policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025