Unveiling Xinjiang: Continued Uyghur Oppression and Forced Labor Unmasked

A new report by Radio Free Asia and the Simon-Skjodt Center details China's continued oppressive measures against Uyghurs despite claims of normalcy. Over half a million Uyghurs remain detained, with millions subjected to forced labor. Evidence includes government documents, satellite images, and survivor testimonials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

A new report by Radio Free Asia reveals that China persists in detaining over half a million Uyghurs in prisons or detention facilities, contrary to official claims that Xinjiang is returning to normalcy. In 2023 alone, an additional three million Uyghurs reportedly faced forced labor, marking an intensification of oppression.

Utilizing various sources like Chinese government documents, satellite imagery, and survivor testimonials, investigators highlighted China's ongoing repressive measures from 2022 to 2024. These actions led the United States to label Uyghur treatment as genocide. Although some detention methods have shifted, forced labor practices and child relocations have expanded.

The report outlines China's reliance on detention facilities known as kanshousuo, as vocational training centers closed. Many detainees were moved to forced labor or formal prisons. Human rights groups criticize China for efforts to downplay these atrocities through controlled tours showcasing seemingly content Uyghurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

