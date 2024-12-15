Left Menu

Apology from Veteran Telugu Actor After Alleged Assault on Journalist

Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu, after being accused of attempting to murder a journalist during a family dispute, has offered an apology. The incident occurred at his residence, where he reportedly assaulted the journalist. Differences within the actor's family had previously surfaced, leading to police involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-12-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 19:15 IST
Apology from Veteran Telugu Actor After Alleged Assault on Journalist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu, embroiled in controversy for an alleged assault on a journalist, extended an apology to the victim, journalist M Ranjith Kumar. The actor expressed regret for the incident as the journalist recovered in a hospital.

Mohan Babu was charged with attempted murder following a confrontation outside his Jalpally residence, where tensions within his family had reached a boiling point. The actor allegedly used aggressive language and physically attacked the journalist, leading to the charges filed against him.

The actor later addressed the incident publicly, expressing remorse and wishing a speedy recovery for the journalist. The family dispute, involving Mohan Babu's younger son Manoj, had already drawn police attention, as each party lodged complaints alleging threats and violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024