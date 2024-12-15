Apology from Veteran Telugu Actor After Alleged Assault on Journalist

Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu, embroiled in controversy for an alleged assault on a journalist, extended an apology to the victim, journalist M Ranjith Kumar. The actor expressed regret for the incident as the journalist recovered in a hospital.

Mohan Babu was charged with attempted murder following a confrontation outside his Jalpally residence, where tensions within his family had reached a boiling point. The actor allegedly used aggressive language and physically attacked the journalist, leading to the charges filed against him.

The actor later addressed the incident publicly, expressing remorse and wishing a speedy recovery for the journalist. The family dispute, involving Mohan Babu's younger son Manoj, had already drawn police attention, as each party lodged complaints alleging threats and violence.

