Alicia Kaur's Golden Moment with Shah Rukh Khan: From Runway to TV Commercial

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been a dream collaborator for many in the entertainment industry. Recently, supermodel Alicia Kaur had the rare opportunity to work with Khan on a TV commercial project. In an exclusive interview with ANI, she shared her exhilarating journey of landing the role.

Kaur disclosed her initial 'freak out' reaction, expressing admiration for Shah Rukh's charisma. Recounting her story, she revealed that the shoot was rapidly organized due to SRK's tight schedule, leaving her just a day to prepare. Despite the short notice, the project became an unforgettable experience.

Describing the set, Alicia noted SRK's captivating humor and professionalism. Her journey spanned from Mumbai to South Africa, filming in iconic locations. She expressed gratitude for this opportunity, also highlighting her latest runway appearance alongside Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra.

(With inputs from agencies.)