Celebrating Statehood: The Unique Charm of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on statehood day to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, highlighting their unique cultural heritage and natural beauty. Modi praised Arunachal's tribal traditions and Mizoram's landscapes, emphasizing their contributions to India's progress and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt message on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their respective statehood days. The prime minister lauded the vibrant tribal heritage and breathtaking biodiversity that make Arunachal Pradesh truly special.

Likewise, Modi acknowledged Mizoram's awe-inspiring landscapes and deep-rooted traditions, noting the remarkable warmth of its people. He described the Mizo culture as a beautiful blend of heritage and harmony, expressing his hopes for continued peace, development, and progress in the state.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh's rich traditions and deep connection to nature, Modi emphasized the significant contributions its hardworking and dynamic people make to India's growth. He wished for the continued prosperity and harmony of both states, envisioning a future of flourishing progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

