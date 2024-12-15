Left Menu

Zakir Hussain's Unwellness Stirs Global Concern: A Tabla Maestro's Health Battle

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has been admitted to a San Francisco hospital ICU due to heart-related issues. At 73, the celebrated musician's health has worried fans and colleagues. Known for his global contributions to music, Hussain's family requests prayers for his recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:09 IST
Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU of a San Francisco hospital after experiencing heart-related issues. The 73-year-old musician's hospitalization has alarmed both his family and fans worldwide, as shared by his friend and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia.

Hussain, who has significantly contributed to taking Indian classical music global, has reportedly been dealing with blood pressure complications, according to his manager Nirmala Bachani. The elder son of the legendary tabla player Allah Rakha, Zakir Hussain has surpassed his father's eminence with a remarkable global musical career.

Winning five Grammy Awards and India's highest civilian honors, Hussain's health has become a topic of concern among peers and admirers. His brother-in-law Ayub Aulia, speaking from London, has implored followers to pray for Hussain's swift recovery, as the world waits in anxious anticipation.

