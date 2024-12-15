Celebrating Ghalib: Timeless Echoes of Delhi's Cultural Heritage

The Delhi government has kicked off a three-day cultural extravaganza titled 'Remembering Ghalib' to honor the celebrated poet Mirza Ghalib on his birth anniversary. The event, organized by the Sahitya Kala Parishad, aims to connect Ghalib's timeless works with today's audiences.

The celebrations began on Sunday with a moving candlelight march from Town Hall in Chandni Chowk to Ghalib's historic 'haveli' in Ballimaran. This symbolic gesture captures the essence of Ghalib's life and legacy, as conceived by Kathak maestro Padma Bhushan Uma Sharma.

Delhi's Minister of Art, Culture, and Language, Saurabh Bharadwaj, emphasized the importance of preserving Ghalib's literary genius, admiring his ability to reflect humanity's deepest emotions. The festivities will include a 'mushaira' featuring renowned poets, underscoring the cultural richness that Ghalib's poetry brings to life.

(With inputs from agencies.)