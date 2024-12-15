Left Menu

Celebrating Ghalib: Timeless Echoes of Delhi's Cultural Heritage

The Delhi government hosts a three-day event titled 'Remembering Ghalib' to celebrate the birth anniversary of poet Mirza Ghalib. Organized by Sahitya Kala Parishad, it features candlelight marches and performances to honor Ghalib's work, engaging contemporary audiences while emphasizing the city's rich cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 21:37 IST
Celebrating Ghalib: Timeless Echoes of Delhi's Cultural Heritage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has kicked off a three-day cultural extravaganza titled 'Remembering Ghalib' to honor the celebrated poet Mirza Ghalib on his birth anniversary. The event, organized by the Sahitya Kala Parishad, aims to connect Ghalib's timeless works with today's audiences.

The celebrations began on Sunday with a moving candlelight march from Town Hall in Chandni Chowk to Ghalib's historic 'haveli' in Ballimaran. This symbolic gesture captures the essence of Ghalib's life and legacy, as conceived by Kathak maestro Padma Bhushan Uma Sharma.

Delhi's Minister of Art, Culture, and Language, Saurabh Bharadwaj, emphasized the importance of preserving Ghalib's literary genius, admiring his ability to reflect humanity's deepest emotions. The festivities will include a 'mushaira' featuring renowned poets, underscoring the cultural richness that Ghalib's poetry brings to life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024