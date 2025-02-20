Safeguarding Heritage: Arunachal's Updated Freedom of Religion Act
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu introduced new rules under the state's Freedom of Religion Act to protect indigenous culture while ensuring no religious discrimination. Enacted 46 years ago, this Act aims to prevent forced religious conversions. Dialogue with stakeholders, including critics, is planned to ensure a balanced approach.
In a move to preserve the state's cultural heritage, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced updates to the Freedom of Religion Act, underscoring that these changes are not aimed at any religious community.
During the Statehood Day celebrations, Khandu clarified that the long-standing Act, first introduced in 1978, lacked specific rules. Addressing this, the recent amendments are intended to provide support to the indigenous population, regardless of their religious affiliation.
The Act aims to counter forced religious conversions and entails penalties for violations. Dialogues with stakeholders, including the opponent Arunachal Christian Forum, are scheduled to foster an inclusive implementation.
