Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte, Death Toll Rises

Cyclone Chido has wreaked havoc on the French territory of Mayotte, with the death toll potentially reaching up to 1,000. The island's top official, François-Xavier Bieuville, reported extensive damage following the intense storm, while initial confirmed deaths stood at 11 but are expected to rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 15-12-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 22:57 IST
Cyclone Chido has left a trail of devastation in Mayotte, with the death toll possibly climbing to near 1,000 according to local government authorities.

The island's top official, François-Xavier Bieuville, revealed to Mayotte la 1ere that confirming the precise number of casualties remains challenging in the wake of the catastrophic cyclone that hit on Saturday.

Earlier reports confirmed at least 11 deaths, and with extensive damage plaguing the territory, officials anticipate this figure to increase significantly. As France's poorest island and an EU territory, Mayotte is grappling with severe devastation in the cyclone's aftermath.

