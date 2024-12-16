Left Menu

Mayotte: Island Resilience Amid Cyclone Chido Ruins

Mayotte, a French territory near Africa, was devastated by Cyclone Chido. Comprising two main islands, it remains part of France despite pressure for independence. The economy heavily relies on French support but struggles with high unemployment and poverty. Historical challenges include cyclones and changing agricultural industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-12-2024 00:32 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 00:32 IST
Mayotte: Island Resilience Amid Cyclone Chido Ruins
  • Country:
  • France

Mayotte, a picturesque French overseas territory, has found itself in the devastating wake of Cyclone Chido this past weekend. Known for its location in the Indian Ocean near the Comoros and Madagascar, Mayotte is composed of two primary islands: Grande-Terre and Petite-Terre.

The territory, colonized by France in the 19th century, maintains a complex history. It opted to retain its status as French despite strong independence movements. The region's economy significantly depends on French fiscal support, contrasting sharply with the poverty and instability plaguing the neighboring Comoros islands, which declared independence in 1975.

Historically, Mayotte has faced severe natural and socio-economic challenges, including cyclones, epidemics, and a shifting agricultural industry. Despite its scenic allure, the territory grapples with high unemployment and widespread poverty, highlighting the ongoing struggle of dependence on external aid and internal resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024