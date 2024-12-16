Left Menu

South Africa Eyes Indian Tourist Market for Economic Growth

South Africa is working to boost tourism from India, leveraging its position as a premier travel destination. Efforts include improving visa processes and air routes to attract more Indian visitors, who are expected to increase their global travel spending. The goal is to enrich tourism ties for economic and cultural growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 16-12-2024 02:12 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 02:12 IST
The tourism sector in South Africa is positioning itself to capitalize on the burgeoning Indian travel market, Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille announced after her return from India. De Lille led a delegation to engage directly with Indian tourism stakeholders, aiming to enhance collaborations and strengthen economic and cultural ties.

During the visit, which coincided with South Africa's assumption of the G20 presidency, the focus was on fostering partnerships to boost the flow of Indian tourists. Currently, Indian visitors account for only 3.9% of South Africa's international tourists, highlighting significant potential for growth.

Key initiatives include a revamped visa regime and discussions to reinstate direct flights between the two countries, both significant steps to attract more travelers. Additionally, the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS) is being developed to streamline visa applications for Indian tourists, emphasizing a seamless travel experience.

