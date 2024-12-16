South Africa Eyes Indian Tourist Market for Economic Growth

The tourism sector in South Africa is positioning itself to capitalize on the burgeoning Indian travel market, Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille announced after her return from India. De Lille led a delegation to engage directly with Indian tourism stakeholders, aiming to enhance collaborations and strengthen economic and cultural ties.

During the visit, which coincided with South Africa's assumption of the G20 presidency, the focus was on fostering partnerships to boost the flow of Indian tourists. Currently, Indian visitors account for only 3.9% of South Africa's international tourists, highlighting significant potential for growth.

Key initiatives include a revamped visa regime and discussions to reinstate direct flights between the two countries, both significant steps to attract more travelers. Additionally, the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS) is being developed to streamline visa applications for Indian tourists, emphasizing a seamless travel experience.

