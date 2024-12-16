Zakir Hussain: The Global Maestro of Tabla

Renowned tabla maestro, Zakir Hussain, known for his transformative influence on global music, passed away at the age of 73 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in San Francisco. His illustrious career spanned over six decades, marking him as a celebrated figure both in India and internationally.

The son of legendary tabla player Alla Rakha, Hussain embraced diverse musical genres, blending Indian classical sounds with global music. His collaborations across various music styles catapulted him to international fame, earning him three Grammy Awards and numerous other accolades such as Padma Vibhushan and the National Heritage Fellowship.

Hussain's humility resonated with his fans as he graciously acknowledged the support following his Grammy triumphs. Beyond music, he also left a footprint in film, both as a composer and an actor, while always maintaining the sanctity of music performance. His legacy continues through his compositions and the memories cherished by fans and family worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)