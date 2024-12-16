The Final Beat: Ustad Zakir Hussain's Legacy in Music

The music world is grieving the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain, a luminary in the realm of percussion. The iconic tabla player, celebrated for his unmatched skills in Indian classical music and global collaborations, passed away on December 15 in San Francisco at the age of 73.

The cause of his death has been stated as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease, confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, the family representative. Hussain's departure signifies the conclusion of an era in world music. Over his nearly six-decade-long career, he elevated the tabla from its traditional role to a prominent position on the global stage.

Hussain's artistry was not confined to performance; he was a cultural ambassador who harmonized traditional Indian rhythms with international genres. Born in Mumbai on March 9, 1951, to the renowned tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha, his innate talent emerged early. By his teenage years, Zakir was already performing with India's finest classical musicians.

Throughout his illustrious career, he collaborated with iconic figures in both Indian and global music circles. Notable collaborations included work with Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Vilayat Khan, as well as forming fusion bands like Shakti with John McLaughlin and Planet Drum with the Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart, earning him a Grammy Award.

Hussain's monumental contributions were recognized with awards such as the Padma Shri (1988) and Padma Bhushan (2002), along with four Grammys. Celebrated for his mastery of Indian classical music, he was honored with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and, in 2014, the National Heritage Fellowship in the USA.

Tributes poured in globally as the news of his passing spread. Musicians, artists, and fans mourn the loss, celebrating a life that transcended borders and united diverse cultures through music. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)