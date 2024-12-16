Remembering the Tabla Maestro: A Tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain

The world of music is mourning the loss of a legend, as the renowned tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain has passed away at 73 in San Francisco. His demise marks the end of an era for Indian classical music, with tributes pouring in from across the globe.

Leading figures such as Sarod virtuoso Amjad Ali Khan and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar have expressed their heartbreak over Hussain's passing. They emphasized his exceptional contributions and his role in bringing Indian music to a global audience, acknowledging the irreparable loss his death represents.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and sarangi exponent Kamal Sabri also remembered Hussain's unparalleled talent. Hussain's legacy continues to inspire musicians worldwide, transcending traditional musical lineages and creating a unique, universal gharana of his own.

(With inputs from agencies.)