Biden Unveils Monument for Trailblazer Frances Perkins

President Joe Biden is set to honor Frances Perkins, a trailblazer in labor rights, by signing a proclamation for a national monument in her memory. This historic event is scheduled for Monday and will take place at the Labor Department, according to the White House.

The monument will be established in Newcastle, Maine, where Perkins and her family had deep connections. As a key figure in President Franklin D. Roosevelt's administration, she played a significant role in landmark policies such as the Social Security Act and the National Labor Relations Act.

In addition to celebrating Perkins' legacy, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced the designation of five new national historic landmarks highlighting women's history, continuing efforts to recognize influential figures in the nation's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)