Daring Rescue Mission: Spelunker Trapped in Italian Cave

A major rescue operation is underway northeast of Bergamo, Italy, as efforts intensify to free Ottavia Piana, an esteemed spelunker trapped in a cave expedition gone awry. With eight other explorers, Piana found herself in distress amid high humidity and temperatures ranging from 7 to 8 degrees Celsius.

Piana suffered an injury after a five-meter fall Saturday evening while mapping an uncharted kilometer-long branch of the Bueno Fonteno cave. Despite the setback, she remains alert and responsive. Rescuers reached the site late Sunday and are employing small explosives to access the final 100 meters to reach her.

According to Mauro Guiducci, a spokesperson for the rescue mission, the timeframe for completion is uncertain. He emphasized the complexity and duration of such operations, highlighting the dedicated efforts of 20 technicians inside the cave, with dozens more offering support from above ground.

