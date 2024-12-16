TECNO Partners with Dadasaheb Phalke Awards: Bridging Art and Innovation
TECNO partners with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025, enhancing the event with its innovative smartphone technology. The collaboration aims to celebrate Indian cinema's heritage and encourage creative storytelling through technology, demonstrating a shared dedication to both art and innovation.
In a trailblazing alliance, TECNO has been announced as the official 'Co-Powered By Partner' for the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025, set to enthrall global audiences by celebrating Indian cinema's excellence.
The collaboration aims to blend TECNO's innovative technology with cinematic achievements, highlighting a shared passion for creativity between art and technology.
The event, scheduled for February 20, 2025, in Mumbai, will gather cinema luminaries, industry leaders, and media professionals, celebrating the exceptional achievements of the Indian film industry and reinforcing TECNO's commitment to fostering creativity and connectivity worldwide.
