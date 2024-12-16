Left Menu

TECNO Partners with Dadasaheb Phalke Awards: Bridging Art and Innovation

TECNO partners with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025, enhancing the event with its innovative smartphone technology. The collaboration aims to celebrate Indian cinema's heritage and encourage creative storytelling through technology, demonstrating a shared dedication to both art and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:47 IST
TECNO Partners with Dadasaheb Phalke Awards: Bridging Art and Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a trailblazing alliance, TECNO has been announced as the official 'Co-Powered By Partner' for the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025, set to enthrall global audiences by celebrating Indian cinema's excellence.

The collaboration aims to blend TECNO's innovative technology with cinematic achievements, highlighting a shared passion for creativity between art and technology.

The event, scheduled for February 20, 2025, in Mumbai, will gather cinema luminaries, industry leaders, and media professionals, celebrating the exceptional achievements of the Indian film industry and reinforcing TECNO's commitment to fostering creativity and connectivity worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024