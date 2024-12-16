Unveiling History: The Call for Accessibility to Nehru’s Private Papers

A member of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society has urged Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to facilitate the public accessibility of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's private papers. These significant historical documents were reportedly withdrawn from the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) in 2008 at the request of Sonia Gandhi.

Rizwan Kadri, a history scholar from Ahmedabad, has previously contacted Sonia Gandhi to allow access to Nehru's papers. The documents include exchanges with eminent personalities such as Jayaprakash Narayan and Albert Einstein. The NMML, now renamed the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library, has records indicating these papers were owned by Indira Gandhi until 1984.

Kadri emphasizes the importance of these papers for scholars and suggests digitization for preservation while advocating their return to the museum. The Congress response remains awaited as legal consultations regarding the papers' status are underway, pointing to the broader implications for India's archival heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)