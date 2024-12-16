Left Menu

Unveiling History: The Call for Accessibility to Nehru’s Private Papers

A history scholar urges Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to make Jawaharlal Nehru's private papers accessible for research. These documents, withdrawn in 2008, contain correspondences with notable figures like Albert Einstein. The call highlights the significance of preserving and sharing India's historical heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:19 IST
Unveiling History: The Call for Accessibility to Nehru’s Private Papers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A member of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society has urged Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to facilitate the public accessibility of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's private papers. These significant historical documents were reportedly withdrawn from the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) in 2008 at the request of Sonia Gandhi.

Rizwan Kadri, a history scholar from Ahmedabad, has previously contacted Sonia Gandhi to allow access to Nehru's papers. The documents include exchanges with eminent personalities such as Jayaprakash Narayan and Albert Einstein. The NMML, now renamed the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library, has records indicating these papers were owned by Indira Gandhi until 1984.

Kadri emphasizes the importance of these papers for scholars and suggests digitization for preservation while advocating their return to the museum. The Congress response remains awaited as legal consultations regarding the papers' status are underway, pointing to the broader implications for India's archival heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024