Zakir Hussain: The Tabla Maestro Who Redefined Rhythm

Renowned tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain passed away at 73 in San Francisco due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Hussain, celebrated for his unparalleled contribution to global music, left an indelible mark through collaborations that bridged Indian and Western music cultures. His legacy continues to inspire countless musicians worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:12 IST
Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla virtuoso, died on Monday in a San Francisco hospital at 73. He was suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a severe lung disease, according to family members. Hussain's passing marks the end of an era for the world of music, where he seamlessly blended Indian classical rhythms with Western genres, captivating global audiences.

Throughout his illustrious 60-year career, Hussain collaborated with various international musicians, including Yo-Yo Ma and George Harrison, thereby enhancing the tabla's presence on the global stage. His contributions were recognized with multiple awards, including four Grammys.

A musical pioneer, Hussain is remembered for his groundbreaking fusion projects such as Shakti, and his willingness to bring the tabla to centrestage as a lead instrument. Tributes from world leaders and fellow musicians continue to pour in, acknowledging his legacy and impact on the global music landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

