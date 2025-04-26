Left Menu

Traffic Resumes on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

One-way traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was restored after its suspension due to flash floods and mudslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. Efforts continue for full restoration. Congestion issues persist, frustrating many tourists and travelers. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will visit the site to review progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramban | Updated: 26-04-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 00:43 IST
Traffic Resumes on Jammu-Srinagar Highway
One-way traffic on the vital Jammu-Srinagar national highway was restored on Friday, following a five-day suspension caused by flash floods and mudslides that hit Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

Authorities initiated vehicle movement from Jammu to Srinagar, easing the travel restrictions that had left thousands of passengers stranded in severe congestion.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah plans to assess the ongoing restoration efforts on Saturday, as authorities aim to fully restore two-way traffic soon.

