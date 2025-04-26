Traffic Resumes on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

One-way traffic on the vital Jammu-Srinagar national highway was restored on Friday, following a five-day suspension caused by flash floods and mudslides that hit Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

Authorities initiated vehicle movement from Jammu to Srinagar, easing the travel restrictions that had left thousands of passengers stranded in severe congestion.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah plans to assess the ongoing restoration efforts on Saturday, as authorities aim to fully restore two-way traffic soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)