Ecuador Shaken: Earthquake Disrupts Lives and Infrastructure

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Ecuador's coast, injuring at least 20 people and damaging buildings in Esmeraldas. No tsunami warning was issued. President Daniel Noboa promised aid and shelters. Oil pipelines resumed operations, but the Esmeraldas Refinery remains shut. A second earthquake followed shortly after.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 00:47 IST
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the coast of Ecuador, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported, inflicting injuries on at least 20 people and damaging buildings in the city of Esmeraldas. The quake forced the temporary closure of some oil infrastructure.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 23 km, but the possibility of a tsunami was ruled out by authorities. With public buildings and private homes damaged, and approximately 135 families affected, power outages occurred in several areas.

President Daniel Noboa assured citizens on social media that shelters would be set up and aid delivered. Two major oil pipelines resumed operation after a temporary halt, though the Esmeraldas Refinery is still closed for safety checks. A second tremor followed the initial quake.

