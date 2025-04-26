Reviving Hollywood: Voight's Mission to Bring Back the Golden Age

Jon Voight, a celebrated veteran actor, has been chosen by former U.S. President Donald Trump as a 'special ambassador' to Hollywood. Voight's mission is to rejuvenate the entertainment industry, akin to its Golden Age, by proposing strategies to address production declines.

Voight, known for his acclaimed performances in films like 'Midnight Cowboy' and 'Coming Home,' has observed the profound impact of production migration on the acting community. He emphasizes the urgency to generate jobs and revive Los Angeles' dwindling production scene.

Together with his manager, Steven Paul, Voight plans to recommend federal tax incentives and production credits to Trump. They aim to meet with key leaders and stakeholders to propose solutions that could significantly boost California's Film and Television Tax Credit program.

(With inputs from agencies.)