The World Mourns Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain

Across political lines, leaders mourned the loss of tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among those who paid tributes to the maestro, highlighting his enduring legacy in the sphere of Indian classical music.

Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73 in San Francisco due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, according to family statements. His demise marks a significant loss to the music realm, particularly in bridging Indian and Western musical traditions.

Prime Minister Modi noted Hussain's unique ability to revolutionize Indian classical music, bringing it to a global platform. Leaders across the board emphasized his contributions and stated that his musical legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)