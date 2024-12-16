Left Menu

The World Mourns Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain

Prominent leaders including President Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Modi expressed their condolences over the death of iconic tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain. He passed away at 73 in San Francisco due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Hussain is remembered as a pioneering genius in Indian classical music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:55 IST
The World Mourns Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain
Ustad Zakir Hussain
  • Country:
  • India

Across political lines, leaders mourned the loss of tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among those who paid tributes to the maestro, highlighting his enduring legacy in the sphere of Indian classical music.

Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73 in San Francisco due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, according to family statements. His demise marks a significant loss to the music realm, particularly in bridging Indian and Western musical traditions.

Prime Minister Modi noted Hussain's unique ability to revolutionize Indian classical music, bringing it to a global platform. Leaders across the board emphasized his contributions and stated that his musical legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024