Zakir Hussain's Legacy: A Tabla Maestro's Lasting Echo

Zakir Hussain, the celebrated tabla virtuoso, has passed away at the age of 73, prompting an outpour of tributes from dignitaries and artists alike. Known for his unparalleled contribution to Indian classical music, Hussain's rhythmic genius captivated audiences worldwide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over Hussain's demise, acknowledging his role in revolutionizing Indian classical music and promoting cultural unity through his exceptional talent. Modi highlighted Hussain's ability to blend Indian traditions with global music, making him an icon of cultural harmony.

Fellow musicians and collaborators, including John McLaughlin, Hariprasad Chaurasia, and AR Rahman, praised Hussain's artistic legacy, remembering him as an inspiration whose music transcended boundaries. His loss is felt deeply within the music community, leaving a void that resonates across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)