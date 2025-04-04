South Korea's Acting President Vows Strong Security Amid Political Turmoil
South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo has emphasized maintaining a robust security stance following the Constitutional Court's decision to remove impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. Han's statement aims to reassure the public and international allies that the nation's security and diplomatic relations remain stable.
- Country:
- South Korea
In the wake of a significant political upheaval, South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo has committed to preserving the nation's security. In a statement on Friday, Han assured citizens and diplomatic partners of his intention to uphold a strong security framework.
This announcement follows the Constitutional Court's decision to formally remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office. The move was a consequence of an impeachment process that has left the government in a state of transition.
Han's pledge seeks to prevent any gaps in national security and diplomatic relations, as South Korea navigates through this period of political change. The acting President's resolve highlights the importance of stability and continuity in the country's governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea Awaits Key Constitutional Court Decisions
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Impeachment Motion Against Acting President Choi Sang-mok
South Korea's Political Tensions: Choi Sang-mok Faces Impeachment
South Korean Political Turmoil: Impeachment Motion Against Acting President Choi
South Korean Turmoil: Constitutional Court Reinstates Acting President Amid Political Unrest