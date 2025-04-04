Left Menu

Indore Temple Collapse Tragedy: Court Acquits Trust Leaders

In a turn of events, an Indore court acquitted Sewaram Galani and Murli Kumar Sabnani, top officials of the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple Trust, citing lack of evidence. The temple's illegal collapse during Ram Navami celebrations in March 2023 resulted in 36 fatalities. The acquittal raises questions on accountability and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 04-04-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 08:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An Indore court has acquitted two key figures of the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple Trust, citing insufficient evidence in the case involving the temple collapse that claimed 36 lives in March 2023.

The presidency and secretariat of the temple trust were under scrutiny following the tragedy that occurred during Ram Navami celebrations. However, the court found no conclusive evidence against Sewaram Galani and Murli Kumar Sabnani, thus dismissing charges of culpable homicide and other allegations.

Despite testimony from 33 witnesses, including government officials, the defense highlighted discrepancies in municipal records and testimonies, leading to the acquittal. The incident remains a poignant reminder of governance failures and safety concerns in religious and public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

