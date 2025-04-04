Left Menu

Race to the Blue House: South Korea's Presidential Candidates Gear Up

South Korea is preparing for a snap presidential election following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Lee Jae-myung from the Democratic Party leads the opposition, while Han Dong-hoon, Oh Se-hoon, Kim Moon-soo, Hong Joon-pyo, and Kim Dong-yeon are key figures from the conservative and opposition fronts.

South Korea is preparing for a snap presidential election following the Constitutional Court's unanimous decision to remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office. Yoon was impeached for declaring martial law last year, and the country's election laws mandate the next presidential election within 60 days.

Leading the race is Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party. Although he narrowly lost to Yoon in the 2022 presidential election, recent polls show him with a strong lead. Other notable candidates include Han Dong-hoon, a former leader of the People Power Party, and Oh Se-hoon, the four-term mayor of Seoul.

This election will see conservative and opposition figures like Kim Moon-soo, Hong Joon-pyo, and Kim Dong-yeon vying for the presidency. Their platforms range from reversing Yoon's policies to new economic and security initiatives, as South Korea navigates a politically charged landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

