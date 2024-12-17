Punjab Celebrates Legacy: Honoring Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Day
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced plans for a series of events to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The celebration aims to highlight the Guru's unique sacrifice and promote Punjab's rich cultural heritage through festivals and potential tourism developments.
Punjab is set to honor the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, with a series of events orchestrated by the state government. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is at the helm of these plans, emphasizing the importance of marking the guru's significant sacrifice against tyranny.
During a meeting with the tourism department, Mann urged officials to devise a comprehensive plan to properly commemorate this historic event. The celebration is poised to underscore Guru Tegh Bahadur's dedication to protecting religious freedoms and preserving secular values.
Alongside these commemorations, Mann also greenlit cultural initiatives like the 'Rangla Punjab' festival to boost tourism, highlighting Punjab's rich cultural legacy and exploring options for ultra-modern convention centers in major cities to further attract visitors.
