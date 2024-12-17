Times Prime and HDFC's Purple Carpet Extravaganza for 'Pushpa 2'
Times Prime, in collaboration with HDFC Bank, organized an exclusive premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' for its members. The event featured a Purple Carpet experience, gourmet treats, and special gifts, creating a memorable evening for attendees in major Indian metro cities.
Times Prime, in partnership with HDFC Bank, rolled out the Purple Carpet at an exclusive premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', specially for their members.
Hosted in major metro cities across India, the event treated attendees to a special cinematic experience. The evening featured gourmet food, drinks, and exclusive gifts for all guests.
Members of HDFC Diners Club and Times Prime were part of a vibrant evening, embodying the essence of entertainment and luxury that Times Prime represents.
