Times Prime and HDFC's Purple Carpet Extravaganza for 'Pushpa 2'

Times Prime, in partnership with HDFC Bank, rolled out the Purple Carpet at an exclusive premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', specially for their members.

Hosted in major metro cities across India, the event treated attendees to a special cinematic experience. The evening featured gourmet food, drinks, and exclusive gifts for all guests.

Members of HDFC Diners Club and Times Prime were part of a vibrant evening, embodying the essence of entertainment and luxury that Times Prime represents.

(With inputs from agencies.)