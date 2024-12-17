Celebrate 2025 in Style: Top Global Destinations for Festive Escapes

The holiday season evokes cherished memories, offering opportunities to connect with loved ones through festive celebrations in extraordinary destinations. Welcome 2025 by exploring stunning locales that promise to combine style and romance with traditional and offbeat festivities.

Amsterdam dazzles visitors with its art-filled Christmas markets, while Vienna's Anantara Palais Hansen transforms history into a luxurious experience. Meanwhile, the Maldives offer beachside parties at Soneva, blending magic and exclusivity.

For a winter wonderland, head to Courchevel in France. Aman Le Melezin is ready to enchant skiers and non-skiers amidst the Alps' snowy charm. All these spots offer a diverse mix of tradition, luxury, and adventure, promising a holiday season to remember.

(With inputs from agencies.)