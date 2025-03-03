Left Menu

Vienna Train Station Evacuation Over Threat Causes Major Rail Disruptions

Vienna's main train station was evacuated due to an unspecified threat, halting rail traffic. Although the all-clear was given after 90 minutes, delays and cancellations persisted. The threat was rumored to be a bomb, similar to previous incidents. Surrounding areas were sealed off during the evacuation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 23:06 IST
On Monday, Vienna's main train station was evacuated following an unspecified threat, leading to a temporary halt in rail traffic. Despite an all-clear given after 90 minutes, the national rail company, OBB, warned of ongoing delays and cancellations.

While specific details of the threat were not disclosed by the police, some Austrian media speculated it was a bomb threat, reminiscent of a series of similar empty threats last year. "The operation at #Hauptbahnhof Wien has been completed and the search was negative," Vienna police announced on platform X, referencing the station's name in German.

During the evacuation, a large perimeter around this crucial rail hub—which services connections to countries such as Hungary, the Czech Republic, Germany, and Italy—was sealed off by police. "Good news! Our trains are running again at Vienna main station," OBB reported on X, yet advised passengers of the inevitable ongoing delays and cancellations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

