Conservation Efforts Accelerate at Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) initiated restoration work on the 'Ratna Bhandar' at the Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced. The repair activities commenced around 1 pm and concluded by 6 pm on Tuesday.

Harichandan informed the media that while the ASI has proposed a three-month timeline, the state has urged them to expedite the process. The repair will occur without hindering the regular rituals of the deities, ensuring devotees continue to have access during renovation hours.

Superintending Archaeologist D B Garnayak outlined the repair process, which involves setting up scaffolding and removing plaster before cleaning and fixing old iron beams and cracked stones. The work will exclude weekends and holidays to accommodate the influx of devotees.

