Conservation Efforts Accelerate at Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has begun repair work on the Ratna Bhandar of Odisha's Jagannath temple. The project aims to clean and repair structural elements without disrupting temple rituals, with completion expected in three months under ASI's supervision.
- Country:
- India
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) initiated restoration work on the 'Ratna Bhandar' at the Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced. The repair activities commenced around 1 pm and concluded by 6 pm on Tuesday.
Harichandan informed the media that while the ASI has proposed a three-month timeline, the state has urged them to expedite the process. The repair will occur without hindering the regular rituals of the deities, ensuring devotees continue to have access during renovation hours.
Superintending Archaeologist D B Garnayak outlined the repair process, which involves setting up scaffolding and removing plaster before cleaning and fixing old iron beams and cracked stones. The work will exclude weekends and holidays to accommodate the influx of devotees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Assembly Joins Navy Day Extravaganza in Puri
Innovative 'Nano Bubble Technology' Revolutionizes Zoo Water Purification
Applications filed for deletion of thousands of votes in Shahdara, Janakpuri, Laxmi Nagar, other Assembly seats: Arvind Kejriwal.
Urgent Action Needed to Combat Microplastic Threat on Puri Beaches
Spurious Drug Scandal: Four Booked in Maharashtra Hospital Case