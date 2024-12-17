Left Menu

Conservation Efforts Accelerate at Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has begun repair work on the Ratna Bhandar of Odisha's Jagannath temple. The project aims to clean and repair structural elements without disrupting temple rituals, with completion expected in three months under ASI's supervision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:38 IST
Conservation Efforts Accelerate at Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) initiated restoration work on the 'Ratna Bhandar' at the Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced. The repair activities commenced around 1 pm and concluded by 6 pm on Tuesday.

Harichandan informed the media that while the ASI has proposed a three-month timeline, the state has urged them to expedite the process. The repair will occur without hindering the regular rituals of the deities, ensuring devotees continue to have access during renovation hours.

Superintending Archaeologist D B Garnayak outlined the repair process, which involves setting up scaffolding and removing plaster before cleaning and fixing old iron beams and cracked stones. The work will exclude weekends and holidays to accommodate the influx of devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024